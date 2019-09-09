Image copyright Twitter/Yusef Patel Image caption A video on Twitter shows a woman shouting abuse at people on a Pride march

A woman has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly shouting "shame on you" at Pride march participants.

Jamila Choudhury, 38, from Walthamstow, is accused of verbally abusing people in the Pride march as they passed her during 27 July march.

Footage posted online showed a woman in a black niqab repeatedly shouting as the march moved through Walthamstow.

Ms Choudhury was charged on 5 September. She will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on 3 October.

In the video the woman could be heard shouting: "God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve.

"Shame on you, shame on all of you. Shame on you, you despicable people. Shame on you, you shameless people."