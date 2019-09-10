Image copyright Met Police Image caption Clockwise from top left: Jordan Worrie, Tyler Faubel, Michael Corcoran, Connor Corcoran, Ali Ali and Jordan Muinglui were convicted of murder

Six teenagers who murdered an 18-year-old just yards from his home have been jailed.

Lyndon Davis died in hospital hours after he was chased down and stabbed in an alley in Chadwell Heath, Romford, on 14 March.

The six youths, who were all under 18 at the time of the killing, denied murder but were found guilty after a trial in July.

Mr Davis' mother Aber Green said her son "did not stand a chance".

Brian O'Neill QC, prosecuting, said Mr Davis was targeted for his involvement with a rival gang.

Jordan Worrie, 18, of New North Road, Hainault, and Tyler Faubel, 18, of Robinia Close, Hainault, were jailed for 16 years.

Connor Corcoran, 18, and his 17-year-old brother Michael Corcoran, both of Huntsman Road, Hainault, and Jordan Muinglui, 18, of The Herons, Wanstead, were jailed for 14 years.

Ali Ali, 16, of Dalkeith Road, Ilford, was jailed for 11 years.

Sentencing at Woolwich Crown Court, Judge Andrew Lees said: "All six of you chased down and were involved in brutally murdering Lyndon Davis within yards of his home.

"His murder has caused lasting grief and trauma to his family."

Image caption Lyndon Davis was found with a stab wound to his legs

Ms Green said "no-one should have taken him away".

"He was a funny boy and full of laughter. I know I will never know the whole story about what happened in that alley where he died," she added.

Muinglui, Worrie, Faubel and Connor Corcoran also received 18 month terms for possession of an offensive weapon.