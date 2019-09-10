Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was found fatally injured on Edgware Road near the junction of Church Street

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death on a street in central London.

The teenager was found with multiple injuries after police were called to Edgware Road near the junction of Church Street just before 14:00 BST.

He was taken to hospital but died at 19:30. His next of kin have been informed, the Met Police said.

No arrests have been made and a Section 60 order, giving police additional stop and search powers, has been enforced in the area until 05:00 on Wednesday.

Det Ch Insp Andy Partridge said the victim's family had been "left heartbroken" by the boy's death.

"We are keen to hear from anyone with information that can help us build a clearer picture of what took place," he said.