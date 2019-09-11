London

Craig Small: Four arrests over Wembley fatal shooting

  • 11 September 2019
Related Topics
Craig Small Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Craig Small died in hospital shortly after he was shot outside a shop in Wembley

Four men have been arrested over the fatal shooting of a man outside a London shop.

Craig Small died in hospital shortly after he was shot in Harrow Road, Wembley, on 5 July.

Four suspects, aged between 28 and 34, were detained in the early hours, in what the Met Police has described as a "significant development".

Mr Small's mother Carol said her son had been "a loving a father and uncle who lit up the room".

After his death, she described him as a "peacemaker" who "had changed his life for the better".

"Craig had a past but he had changed his life for the better, he was moving in the right direction," she said.

Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to a shooting outside a shop on Harrow Road in Monks Park at 20:10 BST on 5 July

Det Ch Insp Helen Rance said: "We have tonight executed a number of warrants and arrested four men in connection with Craig's murder.

"This is a significant development but I would continue to urge anyone with information that may assist our inquiry to make contact with us."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites