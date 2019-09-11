Craig Small: Four arrests over Wembley fatal shooting
Four men have been arrested over the fatal shooting of a man outside a London shop.
Craig Small died in hospital shortly after he was shot in Harrow Road, Wembley, on 5 July.
Four suspects, aged between 28 and 34, were detained in the early hours, in what the Met Police has described as a "significant development".
Mr Small's mother Carol said her son had been "a loving a father and uncle who lit up the room".
After his death, she described him as a "peacemaker" who "had changed his life for the better".
"Craig had a past but he had changed his life for the better, he was moving in the right direction," she said.
Det Ch Insp Helen Rance said: "We have tonight executed a number of warrants and arrested four men in connection with Craig's murder.
"This is a significant development but I would continue to urge anyone with information that may assist our inquiry to make contact with us."