Serial killer's dealer jailed for Grindr murder

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Gerald Matovu was found guilty of 39 offences, including murder, following a trial

A drug dealer who supplied serial killer Stephen Port has been jailed for at least 31 years for the murder of a businessman.

Gerald Matovu, 26, killed Eric Michels, 54, with a fatal overdose of GHB - the same drug his former customer used to kill four men.

He was one of 12 men targeted by Matovu and lover, Brandon Dunbar, 24, over a 19-month period, The Old Bailey heard.

Sentencing, judge Anne Molyneux QC said Matovu was an "experienced poisoner".

Matovu had previously admitted selling GHB to Port, but had denied Mr Michel's murder.

He was jailed for a total of 39 offences relating to 14 victims.

The court heard he and partner Dunbar targeted victims through gay dating apps, carrying out a string of thefts and frauds by drugging victims.

Matovu, met Eric Michels through the Grindr app and took a cab back to the victim's flat on 18 August 2018.

Passing sentence, the Judge said Matovu, who now identifies as female, was a "highly dangerous predator".

Co-defendant Dunbar, of Forest Gate, east London, was jailed for 18 years and told he must serve at least two-thirds in prison.

The judge also imposed an extended sentence of five years, to be served on licence.