Image copyright Met Police Image caption At the sentencing, the judge lifted restrictions on naming Kamari Gordon

A teenager who was pictured wearing a fake Rolex belonging to a man he had just murdered has been given a life sentence.

Kamari Gordon, of Brookdene Road, Plumstead, stabbed Aron Warren, 18, in Greenwich on 8 December 2018.

The 17-year-old was found guilty of murder and possessing a knife in public, but was cleared of robbery following a trial at the Old Bailey.

At Kingston Crown Court, he was told he must serve a minimum of 17 years.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Aron Warren was attacked in his flat in Greenwich

Gordon, who was 16 at the time of the murder, stabbed Mr Warren twice at his flat in Prior Street.

The jury was told he was "envious" of the 18-year-old's lifestyle and took items including knives and a watch which he was pictured wearing five hours after the killing.

At sentencing, the judge lifted restrictions on naming him.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police found an iPad which contained a photograph of the defendant wearing the watch

The victim's mother Lorraine Donovan paid tribute to her son, saying he "had a good heart" and "would never want to see anyone without".

"The future was so bright for him, he had the world at his feet and it was just taken away from him and me."

Det Insp Brett Hagen said Gordon was "a violent individual" who "will now have a long time to reflect on his actions that day".