Image copyright Met Police Image caption Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela was shot dead in Kentish Town

A man who was killed in a drive-by shooting in north London has been named by police.

Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela was shot dead in Malden Road, Kentish Town, shortly before midnight on Sunday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Mr Varela's family said the 24-year-old "will remain a legend for us all".

No arrests have been made and police say the motive for the killing "remains unclear". A post-mortem found Mr Varela died from a shotgun wound to the chest.

"It is hard to understand what could have led to this murder, and we need someone to tell us why this happened," Det Ch Insp Simon Stancombe said.