Image caption The teenager was found fatally injured on Edgware Road near the junction of Church Street

A 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death on a street in central London, has been named as Josiph Beker.

The teenager, also known as Yousef, was with friends outside a KFC on Edgware Road when a fight broke out between two groups on Tuesday, police said.

He was stabbed during the confrontation and died in hospital later.

Police said they were keeping an "open mind concerning motive" and urged any witnesses to come forward. No arrests have been made.

A post-mortem examination concluded Josiph died from a stab wound to the chest.

Image caption No arrests have yet been made

Det Ch Insp Andy Partridge said: "Lots of people were in the area at the time and may well have seen what unfolded.

"We need them to do the right thing and get in touch with what they saw along with any images or moving footage captured before, during or after the attack."