Chalk Farm fatal stabbing victim named
- 13 September 2019
A woman stabbed to death in a north London street has been named as Sahkira Loseke.
The 22-year-old was found injured in Belmont Street, Chalk Farm, at 23:13 BST on Sunday and died nearly an hour later.
A post-mortem examination found Ms Loseke's cause of death was a single stab wound.
Police said a 26-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.