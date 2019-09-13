Image copyright Metropolitan Police / PA Media Image caption Sahkira Loseke was fatally attacked in Chalk Farm on Sunday evening

A woman stabbed to death in a north London street has been named as Sahkira Loseke.

The 22-year-old was found injured in Belmont Street, Chalk Farm, at 23:13 BST on Sunday and died nearly an hour later.

A post-mortem examination found Ms Loseke's cause of death was a single stab wound.

Police said a 26-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.