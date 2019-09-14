Image copyright PA Media Image caption Activists planned to fly drones within the exclusion zone at Heathrow Airport

Police have arrested 18 people believed to be involved in a climate change protest at Heathrow Airport.

Activists from the group Heathrow Pause have threatened to fly drones in the airport's exclusion zone, but so far no disruption to flights has been reported.

The 18 arrested people have all been held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a public nuisance.

Five remained in custody on Friday night. The others have been bailed.

Police have not released details of all those held, but those who officers have given information about range in age from 19 to 69.

Heathrow Pause said it intended to fly drones within the 5km exclusion zone around the airport on Friday morning, but the group claimed the airport was using "signal jamming to frustrate" their efforts.

Both the airport and police refused to comment on "security matters".

According to social media, activists will remain at the airport over the weekend.

The Met Police said a dispersal order at the airport would be effective until early on Sunday morning.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption A 5km dispersal zone order has been placed around Heathrow

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said: "We are really clear that [flying drones] is unlawful, it is a criminal offence, and anybody who turns up expecting to fly drones in that exclusion zone will be arrested."

The force made seven pre-emptive arrests on Thursday, including that of Extinction Rebellion co-founder Roger Hallam.

Heathrow Airport said it was committed to addressing climate change, but this was best tackled through "constructive engagement and working together to address the issue".