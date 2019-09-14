London

Edgware Road stabbing: Two charged with Josiph Beker murder

  • 14 September 2019
Scene
Image caption Josiph Beker died from a stab wound to the chest

Two teenagers have been charged with murdering another boy who was stabbed in central London.

The two 16-year-olds have been charged with attacking Josiph Beker, 17.

The Met Police said officers were called to Edgware Road, near to the junction of Church Street, at 13:54 BST on Tuesday.

There officers found Josiph, who was also known as Yousef, had been stabbed in the chest. He was taken to hospital but died at about 19:30 BST.

The 16-year-olds will appear before Highbury Corner Magistrates Court.

An 18-year-old was also arrested in connection with Josif's murder but he has been bailed pending further inquiries.

