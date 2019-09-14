Image copyright Google Image caption A man in his 30s died after a fight in a chicken shop fight

A man has died after a fight at a chicken shop in London.

The Met said two men suffered stab wounds and head injuries in a fight in Downham Way, Lewisham, at about 23:55 BST on Friday.

One of the men, aged 34, died in hospital.

The other man, aged 51, was arrested on suspicion of murder following his release from hospital. Two other men, aged 40 and 46, are also being questioned on suspicion of murder.

Police said the man who died did not work at the chicken shop.