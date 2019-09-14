Man dies after Lewisham chicken shop fight
- 14 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after a fight at a chicken shop in London.
The Met said two men suffered stab wounds and head injuries in a fight in Downham Way, Lewisham, at about 23:55 BST on Friday.
One of the men, aged 34, died in hospital.
The other man, aged 51, was arrested on suspicion of murder following his release from hospital. Two other men, aged 40 and 46, are also being questioned on suspicion of murder.
Police said the man who died did not work at the chicken shop.