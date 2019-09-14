Image copyright Google Image caption The victim died at the scene of the stabbing in Houndsfield Road, Edmonton

A man has been stabbed to death in an attack on a street in north London.

The 30-year-old was found with serious injuries in Houndsfield Road, Edmonton, shortly after 20:10 BST on Saturday. He died at the scene less than an hour later.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.

Police said the victim's family has yet to be informed and efforts are continuing to formally identify the dead man.