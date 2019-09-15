Image caption The victim died at the scene of the stabbing near the Old Edmontonians FC clubhouse

A suspected knifeman was chased down and "sat on" by partygoers following a fatal stabbing in north London.

The victim was found by guests at a birthday party held at the Old Edmontonians FC clubhouse, Enfield, shortly after 20:10 BST on Saturday.

The 29-year-old man died at the scene.

A 40-year-old man was arrested after he was "pursued and detained" in a nearby field, police said. The suspect is being treated in hospital.

Police said the attack was not thought to be connected to the event or the football club.

The clubhouse manager, 60, who asked not to be named, said a man came ran towards the party from a nearby playing field and "called for help" before collapsing.

A second man could be seen further back on the club's football pitch appearing to "goad" the guests.

Partygoers slowly approached the suspect "somehow got him on the floor and sat on him until police came," the manager said.

Image caption The victim received chest compressions beside a bouncy castle hired to entertain children

A "corporate birthday party" had hired the clubhouse for a group of 70 people from Romford, including some children, the manager said.

"When I came to the door there was just a group of people around [the victim]," he continued.

"The woman from the bouncy castle was giving him chest compressions.

"I was shocked by it. You read about these things but you don't expect it to be happening right in front of you."

Image caption The clubhouse manager said the attack "did not happen on the club's ground", which was open for a football match on Sunday

A witness said he saw about 10 police officers lead a man away from the scene following the incident.

The former clergyman, who did not want to be named, said: "You could hear him shouting and hissing. He was screaming in an unknown tongue."

He said one of the guests at the party had told him someone "had been stabbed with a machete"

The deceased's next of kin have been informed and police said they were not looking for anyone else.

The Met said specialist forensics teams were still at the scene of the attack.