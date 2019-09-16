Image caption Josiph Beker died from a stab wound to the chest

A fourth teenager has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a boy at a chicken shop in central London.

Josiph Beker, 17, was stabbed to death outside Edgware Road KFC, Westminster, at about 14:00 BST on 10 September.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder. He remains in custody.

Two 16-year-old boys were charged with murder on Saturday. An 18-year-old arrested over the murder has been bailed pending further inquiries.