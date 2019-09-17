Image copyright Met Police Image caption Julio Gomes was found fatally injured in Houndsfield Road, Edmonton, on Saturday

A man has been charged with the murder of a 29-year-old man who was stabbed to death in north London.

Julio Gomes was found fatally injured in Houndsfield Road, near the Old Edmontonians FC clubhouse, shortly after 20:10 BST on Saturday.

Lucas Siemienowicz, of Croyland Road, has been charged with murder and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The 39-year-old is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court.