Image copyright Met Police Image caption A passer-by found Ravi Katharkamar collapsed inside his shop

A shopkeeper whose killing was captured on his own CCTV was stabbed as part of a "one-man crimewave", a court heard.

Ravi Katharkamar, 54, died at Marsh Food and Wine in Pinner, north-west London, after cameras caught his masked assailant holding a knife to his throat, the Old Bailey was told.

The masked figure was later seen leaving with the shop's till and getting into a stolen Vauxhall Astra.

Alex Gunn, 31, of Pinner, denies Mr Katharkamar's murder, on 24 March.

Jurors were shown five CCTV video clips of the attack.

Mr Katharkamar can be seen grappling with his attacker around the shop before he was stabbed in the chest and collapsed close to the entrance.

'Sufficiently savvy'

He was declared dead at the scene at 06:45 GMT, just 45 minutes after opening, after being discovered by a jogger.

Prosecutor William Jones told the court Mr Gunn was "sufficiently savvy" to cover himself with a balaclava and gloves, but told jurors his build, movements and other CCTV footage helped prove he was the killer.

Mr Jones pointed towards the defendant and said: "We are concerned in this case with what might be called a one-man crimewave, that one man being that man."

The court was told the killing was allegedly part of a series of crimes committed to fund Gunn's drug habit, and involved four other burglaries and three thefts.

"Ultimately, to get away with the till, the defendant stabbed and killed that shopkeeper," Mr Jones added

The court said Mr Gunn, of Pinner Grove, visited the store twice in the stolen Astra before the fatal robbery.

Jurors were told Mr Katharkamar suffered two knife wounds, one of which fractured a rib and punctured his lung and heart.

Mr Gunn also denies charges of robbery, four burglaries, three thefts (the Vauxhall Astra and two sets of number plates), plus two counts of possession of a bladed article.

The trial continues.