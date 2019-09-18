London

Woman critically injured in Haringey shooting

  • 18 September 2019
A 46-year-old woman is in a critical condition after a shooting in north London.

Police were called at about 21:50 BST on Tuesday to Lordship Lane in Haringey.

The woman was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds while a 31-year-old man also had a "minor gunshot injury", the Met Police said.

No arrests have been made and police are appealing for witnesses. The road has been closed in both directions.

