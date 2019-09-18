Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Passengers have been told they will not be able to change lines because of a fault

A man has died while working on a moving walkway at Waterloo station.

Paramedics were unable to save the worker, who has yet to be identified, and he was pronounced dead shortly after 02:20 BST.

British Transport Police officers are investigating the death, which is not believed to be suspicious.

Passengers were advised they would be unable to change lines because of a fault with one of the Tube station's two travelators.

A one-way system has been implemented at the station for the morning.