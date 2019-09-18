Waterloo death: Engineer killed working on walkway
- 18 September 2019
A man has died while working on a moving walkway at Waterloo station.
Paramedics were unable to save the worker, who has yet to be identified, and he was pronounced dead shortly after 02:20 BST.
British Transport Police officers are investigating the death, which is not believed to be suspicious.
Passengers were advised they would be unable to change lines because of a fault with one of the Tube station's two travelators.
A one-way system has been implemented at the station for the morning.