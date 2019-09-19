Image copyright Met Police Image caption Craig Small died in hospital shortly after he was shot outside a shop in Wembley

Police have made two more arrests after man was shot dead outside a shop in north-west London.

Craig Small was shot in Harrow Road, Wembley, on 5 July.

Courtney Ellis, 34, was charged with his murder earlier this month.

Now, officers have arrested a man, 28, from north-west London, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and assisting an offender, and a 32-year-old on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Mr Ellis, of Mafeking Avenue, Brentford, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on 13 September charged with murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and perverting the course of justice.

He appeared alongside alongside two other men - Horaine Nicholas, 29, of Crawford Avenue, Wembley, and Christopher Kyei, 32, of Craig Mount, Radlett, Hertfordshire - who were charged with perverting the course of justice.