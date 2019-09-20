Image copyright Met Police Image caption Laureline Garcia-Bertaux was found buried in a shallow grave in her garden

A man accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend and burying her in her garden has told a court they had split up over the death of their pet dog.

French film producer Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, 34, was discovered in a shallow grave at her home in Kew, south-west London, on 5 March.

Kirill Belorusov told the Old Bailey they separated a week after their Rottweiler was put down, and he had owed her nothing at the time.

The 32-year-old denies murder.

The court previously heard Mr Belorusov owed the victim thousands of pounds, and he had tricked his way into her home where he strangled her.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The jury has been shown CCTV of Kirill Belorusov waiting to catch a flight to Estonia where he was brought back from to face trial

Giving evidence, he said he moved to London in 2009 and began dating Ms Garcia-Bertaux after meeting her at a gig.

"We spent the whole of the night walking and walking and walking, and in the morning I decided to get to her place and she invited me over. She said 'yes' and I never left," he said.

Speaking about their relationship, Russian national Mr Belorusov said they argued "like any couple" over food and money "but everything was OK".

He said they had separated in 2016 after "a slow build-up over years" and at the time their dog Jazz was "the only thing connecting us".

The jury has heard Mr Belorusov avoided paying back money he owed to Ms Garcia-Bertaux by pretending to have cancer and there was no record of him receiving treatment at hospitals in London.

However, he insisted he had suffered from cancer with "pancreatic complications" and went on drug trials in Sussex, Kent and Ipswich, the court has heard.

The trial continues.