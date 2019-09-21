Harlesden stabbing: Boy, 16, charged with murder
- 21 September 2019
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death on a north-west London street.
Meshach Williams, 21, died in hospital hours after he was attacked in High Street, Harlesden, on 23 April.
The Met Police said the boy was due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Three men, aged 19, 18 and 24, have previously been charged in connection with Mr Williams's death. They are due to go on trial in November.