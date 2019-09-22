Image copyright Eleanor Broderick Image caption Tower Bridge was closed for the mass yoga session at 07:00

Downward dogs and yoga mats have replaced cars and buses on London's Tower Bridge as part of Car Free Day.

The mass yoga session was one of a number of activities taking place in the capital as more than 16 miles (27 km) of streets were shut.

Bank junction has been turned into a festival space while children will race go-karts in the Square Mile.

The closures will be in place until 19:00 BST with roads elsewhere expected to be busy as a result.

Image copyright Eleanor Broderick Image caption Organisers hope more than 150,000 people will take part in events during the day

Tower and London Bridge were shut at 07:00 along with streets in parts of the City, Southwark and Tower Hamlets.

Among the other activities taking place are a hedge maze in Cheapside and classic cycle rides on Tower Bridge.

Organisers hope more than 150,000 people will join the event which has been named Reimagine.

Away from the centre, 15 boroughs will be running their own Car Free Day celebrations and more than 340 "play streets" - safe spaces for local people to socialise and play - have been approved some 24 boroughs.

London's Mayor Sadiq Khan said the day was about "demonstrating our commitment to cleaning up our toxic air and experiencing a greener way of living".

Transport for London has warned that those who do take to the roads should expect "significant delays".