Image caption The brigade were called to Gerrard Place shortly before 08:45 BST

A large blaze has broken out at a restaurant in London's Chinatown, leaving smoke visible over much of central London.

Twelve fire engines were sent to Gerrard Place shortly before 08:45 BST.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said part of the first and second floors of the end of terrace building were alight, as was a section of the roof.

Gerrard Place and the westbound carriageway of Shaftesbury Avenue have been shut.

Image caption The roof and parts of the first and second floors of the end of terrace building were alight

Smoke from the blaze covered much of Soho after the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage, LFB said.