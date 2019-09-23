Southall stabbing: Man dies after being knifed outside shop
A man has died after being stabbed outside a shop in west London.
The man, thought to be in his early 20s, was attacked outside the premises on The Broadway, Southall at about 04:00 BST.
He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries 90 minutes later.
The victim has not been formally identified and police officers are working to inform his next of kin. No-one has been arrested.