Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Gayle died in an alleyway near his mother's home

The family of a man killed in south London two years ago have urged witnesses to come forward as their search for justice goes on.

Jude Gayle, 30, was stabbed to death on 24 September 2017 as he went to a corner shop in West Norwood while preparing Sunday lunch with his mother.

Three men went on trial at the Old Bailey for his murder but were found not guilty.

Police are offering £20,000 in a fresh reward for information.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Gayle's mother, Pett Roach, was preparing Sunday lunch with her son

Mr Gayle, a personal trainer, was was repeatedly stabbed as he made his way home from buying a bottle of ketchup.

His brother, Jordan Xavier, said he felt "numb" and "in shock" when he arrived at his mother's house.

His mother, Pett Roach, said: "By the time I got out there (to the scene), I was upset and angry they wouldn't let me go to him.

"Sometime after a while of working on him I felt something, a force, left my womb, and I knew from that moment he had gone."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Gayle's family (left to right): His mother Pett Roach, sister Renee Xavier, brother Jordan Xavier and sister-in-law Rachel Xavier

Ms Roach said she hoped people "who were part of" the killing would come forward and "pay for their retribution".

She added: "I do believe that we will get justice.

"And it's not just going to be just justice for Jude and his family, but there's a vast amount of people who have not had justice for their loss and loved ones."

Mr Xavier added: "Just think about us as a family and how you can help us; we will be relieved to know that somebody is brave enough to come forward."

Det Ch Insp Tim Wright, from the Met, said the force could offer a "number of measures" for witnesses "if they do have any fears".