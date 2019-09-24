Image copyright Luke Wo Image caption Emergency services were called to Hillingdon Underground station at shortly before 16:00 BST

A man has been stabbed to death during a fight on the platform of a London Underground station.

Police were called to Hillingdon station in west London shortly before 16:00 BST where they found a seriously injured man.

An air ambulance attended but the man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

British Transport Police said no arrests had been made and the station remained closed for investigations.

Det Supt Gary Richardson said: "This was a shocking act of violence which has seen a man tragically lose his life this afternoon.

'Something terrible'

"While we are at the early stages of our investigation, we believe a group of young men were involved in an altercation on the platform before one of the men received a fatal stab wound."

Danielle Foster, who was driving past the station, said upon "hearing so many sirens, I knew something terrible had happened".

She added: "Lots of people were being turned away from the station as it had been closed. Then the police helicopter began circling the scene at approx 17:00 BST."

Image copyright Mike Quinn/Geograph Image caption The man was pronounced dead at the scene at Hillingdon station

Transport for London said there was disruption to Underground lines at the station and buses in the area.