Image copyright @seadk6 Image caption Sead Kolašinac and Mesut Ozil were uninjured in the incident in July

Two men have been charged following an attempted robbery of two Arsenal footballers.

Sead Kolašinac and Mesut Ozil were targeted by armed men in Platts Lane, near Golders Green, north-west London, on Thursday 25 July.

Ashley Smith, 30, of Cardinals Way, north London, is charged with attempted robbery and threatening a person with an offensive weapon on 5 September.

Jordan Northover, 26, of West Yorkshire, faces the same two charges.

Mr Smith, who faces an additional charge of possession of cannabis was remanded in custody and will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday.

Kolašinac and Ozil have both returned to playing for the Premier League side after missing several matches following concerns about their security at the start of the season.