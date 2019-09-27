Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Boris Johnson: "Everything done in the proper way"

Boris Johnson will comply with a London Assembly order to explain his links to a US businesswoman following claims he failed to declare a potential conflict of interest when he was London mayor.

The Sunday Times said Jennifer Arcuri joined his trade missions and received thousands in sponsorship grants.

The ex-mayor said his former colleagues were "barking up the wrong tree".

The PM was given a two-week deadline on Tuesday to provide "details and a timeline of contact" with Ms Arcuri.

In a letter addressed to Mr Johnson and dated 23 September, chairman of the Greater London Assembly oversight committee Len Duvall, said he wanted the "details and a timeline of all contact" with Ms Arcuri.

He added this would include "social, personal and professional during his period of office as Mayor of London".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Johnson has been asked to provide "details and a timeline of all contact" with Ms Arcuri

Mr Duvall also asked for "an explanation of how that alleged personal relationship was disclosed and taken into account in any and all dealings with the GLA".

"I will co-operate with my old friends on the Assembly," Mr Johnson said.

"But on this particular matter, I think they are barking up the wrong tree."

The committee has the legal power to summon Mr Johnson to appear before it for questioning and has done once before - when it quizzed him over the failed Garden Bridge project in 2018.