Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption A post-mortem examination found Osvaldo Carvalho died from shock and haemorrhage following a stab wound

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death in a fight.

Osvaldo Carvalho, 22, was found with fatal stab wounds near West Lodge Avenue, Ealing Common, west London, at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday.

Three men - aged 22, 23 and 27 - were arrested in Southall.

Another man, who was previously arrested on suspicion of affray, has been released with no further action.

Image copyright Google Image caption He was found with fatal stab wounds near West Lodge Avenue, Ealing Common, on Tuesday

Officers said they believed Mr Carvalho and two friends arrived in the area by car, shortly before he was stabbed.

They entered a small green area known as Twyford Crescent Gardens.

A fight broke out with another group of men which resulted in the victim and his friends running away.

Mr Carvalho was then chased by the other group and suffered stab injuries, Met Police said.

A post-mortem examination found he died from shock and haemorrhage following a stab wound.