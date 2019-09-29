Osvaldo Carvalho stabbing: Three brothers charged with murder
29 September 2019
Three brothers have been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death in Ealing, west London.
Osvaldo Carvalho, 22, was attacked on Tuesday evening at about 18:00 BST near West Lodge Avenue.
Kamaljit Sohal, 22, of Uxbridge Road, Ealing, Sukhminder Sohal, 23, of Lockwood Road, Southall and Michael Sohal, 27, of Lockwood Road, Southall were all charged on Saturday.
All three will appear at Ealing Magistrates' Court on Monday.