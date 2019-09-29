Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption A post-mortem examination found Osvaldo Carvalho died from shock and haemorrhage following a stab wound

Three brothers have been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death in Ealing, west London.

Osvaldo Carvalho, 22, was attacked on Tuesday evening at about 18:00 BST near West Lodge Avenue.

Kamaljit Sohal, 22, of Uxbridge Road, Ealing, Sukhminder Sohal, 23, of Lockwood Road, Southall and Michael Sohal, 27, of Lockwood Road, Southall were all charged on Saturday.

All three will appear at Ealing Magistrates' Court on Monday.