Man charged after woman fatally stabbed in Enfield
- 30 September 2019
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found fatally stabbed in north London.
Police said they were called to a seriously injured woman at an address on Tennyson Close in Enfield on Saturday night.
The victim, who was in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Criston Preddie, 28, of Tennyson Close, will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Monday charged with murder.