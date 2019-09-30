Image caption MP Stella Creasy is demanding the removal of the posters

A pregnant MP is demanding the removal of an anti-abortion billboard campaign that appeared across her constituency overnight personally targeting her.

Stella Creasy, the MP for Walthamstow, said she was being harassed by anti-abortion group CBRUK because of her pro-choice stance.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said it had been "carefully assessing" more than 20 complaints.

Ms Creasy called on the Met Police to act to "stop the harassment".

On social media, Ms Creasy also criticised both the Met Police's refusal to intervene and Clear Channel, which owns the billboards.

The ASA said it had so far received 20 complaints about the poster campaign. "We're carefully assessing these to establish if there are grounds for any further action," said a spokeswoman.

"Our rules state that ads must not contain anything that is likely to cause serious or widespread offence," she added.

Ruth Rawlins, of CBRUK, claimed Ms Creasy had shown "hypocrisy" by only using the word baby "when a child is wanted but totally ignores the word in conversations about an unwanted baby".

She added: "We will, in the near future, be holding other MPs to account."

Image caption The MP said she had been targeted by the group for her pro-choice views

At the weekend the anti-abortion group, which is affiliated to the CBR group in the United States, leafleted shoppers in Walthamstow High Street. The Met said officers had attended the planned protest, which "concluded peacefully".

"Officers listened to concerns about the content of parts of the protest but no criminal offences were committed," the force said in a statement.

A picture later shared by Ms Creasy shows that at least one of the six posters that have appeared around Walthamstow covered with white paint.

The MP's office said she had also appealed to the Home Secretary Priti Patel to step in over the alleged harassment.

Ms Creasy tabled a recent amendment to decriminalise abortion in Northern Ireland, which was passed by a majority in the Commons in July.

Ilford Labour MP Wes Streeting on Twitter described the poster campaign as "appalling".

"Just so we're clear about what's happening here, protesters have made it clear that they are targeting Stella while she is pregnant because she is pregnant."

Comedian Shappi Khorsandi added her voice to the objections and said: "'Stop Stella'????. This isn't free speech, it's harassment." She urged Clear Channel look at its decision to carry the posters on its billboards.

Clear Channel has been asked for comment.