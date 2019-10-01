Image caption The exhibition appeared overnight at a disused shop in Croydon

Elusive artist Banksy has apparently set up a mini art exhibition featuring the stab vest he designed for Stormzy's headline act at Glastonbury Festival.

A re-imaging of Tony the Tiger and a cradle surrounded by CCTV cameras are also part of the window display at a disused shop in Croydon, south London.

The display appeared overnight on Surrey Street.

Oliver Lewis from Croydon Council said he really hoped genuine Banksy works were on display.

Image caption The stab vest worn by Stormzy - or a replica - is on show

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The grime artist is from Croydon

He added that the building had not been rented from the council.

It comes as one of Banksy's paintings which shows the House of Commons packed with chimpanzees is set to be auctioned at Sotheby's on Thursday.

Image caption Rats often appear in Banksy's work

Kevin Zuchowski-Morrison, owner of street art gallery Rise, said: "It's incredible that we have this work, very clearly the work of a very famous artist who we all kind of love. It couldn't be any more authentic."

Image caption Tony the Tiger, a character used on a cereal box, is depicted as a rug

Jon, a Banksy collector who came to see the display, said: "It's brilliant. So good that it's happening.

"I doubt he (Banksy) will turn up and go 'hello lads, how are ya?' But he's obviously around."

Jevan, another Banksy enthusiast, who is on holiday in the UK from the United States, said: "It has all the earmarks of Banksy's work. It's graphic, it's cheeky, it's intelligent.

"I can't imagine that this would pop up in this part of the city and it be the work of another artist. It has to be Banksy's work."