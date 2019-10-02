Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Jodie Chesney was stabbed in the back while sitting with friends in a park

A man accused of murdering a 17-year-old girl told a friend he had "done something real bad", a court has heard.

Jodie Chesney was stabbed in the back while sitting with friends in an east London park on 1 March.

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, who is one of four people accused of murdering Jodie, called a friend asking for money the next day, the Old Bailey heard.

Giving evidence, Tom Giles-Wyatt said Mr Ong-a-Kwie told him he had "done something real bad".

The court heard the pair were friends and worked together.

Bank records showed £70 was transferred to Mr Ong-a-Kwie's account from serving prisoner Giles-Wyatt's girlfriend's account with the reference "Tom".

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Manuel Petrovic (left) and Svenson Ong-a-Kwie (far right) deny murdering Jodie Chesney

Giles-Wyatt, who is a convicted burglar, told jurors: "Basically, he rang me and ask me to lend some money. His exact words were 'I've done something real bad'."

Prosecutor, Crispin Aylett QC asked: "He didn't say at the time what it was. Did you ask him?"

The witness replied: "Basically, he could not tell me over the phone which I thought was strange."

Giles-Wyatt said he also remembered asking Mr Ong-a-Kwie about the murder in a van before the transfer of the money.

He told jurors he would have taken his friend to the police station if he thought he had anything to do with it.

Mr Ong-a-Kwie, Manuel Petrovic, 20, both of Romford, and two boys aged 16 and 17, from east London, deny murdering Jodie.

The trial continues.