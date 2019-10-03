Man admits to trying to steal Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac's watches
- 3 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has admitted trying to rob Arsenal footballers Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in north-west London.
Ashley Smith, 30, pleaded guilty to attempting to steal watches from the pair in Hampstead on 25 July.
Smith, of Archway, north London, was remanded in custody to be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 1 November by Judge Sheelagh Canavan.
Jordan Northover, 26, of West Yorkshire, is due before magistrates on Friday over the same incident.