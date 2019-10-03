Image copyright Reuters Image caption Arsenal Football Club said both Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil were fine after the incident

A man has admitted trying to rob Arsenal footballers Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in north-west London.

Ashley Smith, 30, pleaded guilty to attempting to steal watches from the pair in Hampstead on 25 July.

Smith, of Archway, north London, was remanded in custody to be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 1 November by Judge Sheelagh Canavan.

Jordan Northover, 26, of West Yorkshire, is due before magistrates on Friday over the same incident.