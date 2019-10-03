Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Extinction Rebellion sprayed fake blood on the Treasury

Environmental protesters have sprayed fake blood over the Treasury building in central London.

The Extinction Rebellion demonstrators parked an old fire engine outside the 100-year-old building and dumped 1,800 litres of coloured water.

But the activists lost control of the hose and the red liquid was sprayed across the road.

Three men and a woman have been held on suspicion of criminal damage.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Four people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption About 30 police officers were called to the protest

Protesters say they are "highlighting the inconsistency between the UK government's insistence that the UK is a world leader in tackling climate breakdown and the vast sums it pours into fossil fuel exploration and carbon-intensive projects".

Phil Kingston, an 83-year-old activist, said: "I fight with all my being for my four grandchildren in this situation of existential danger."

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said there are no reported injuries and local road closures are in place.