Image copyright Met Police Image caption Sergey Koudryavtsev admitted two counts of murder

A man has admitted murdering his parents who he stabbed to death after a row about his dog.

Sergey Koudryavtsev killed his 68-year-old mother Tatiana and 69-year-old father Vladimir at the family home in Kensington, west London, on 20 May.

After his arrest, the 48-year-old told police he had moved to the flat three years before but had argued with his parents about how they treated his dog.

He pleaded guilty to the murders at an Old Bailey hearing on Thursday.

Mr and Mrs Koudriavtseva were found dead in the property in Adair Road three days after the attack.

Koudryavtsev was later arrested in a churchyard in Godalming, Surrey and admitted the killings, telling officers he believed his parents had been exacerbating problems for Enzo, his ageing Neapolitan mastiff, who moved into the home with him.

Image copyright PA Image caption Tatiana and Vladimir Koudriavtseva were attacked by their son in the family home

When asked by the judge whether he accepted responsibility for what he had done, the 48-year-old told the court it was his "intention" to kill them and he had been in "control" at the time.

"On the day I did it, I was fully conscious that was what I was doing," he said.

Koudryavtsev will be sentenced on 11 October.