Image copyright BTP Image caption Arsenal Football Club paid tribute to Tashan Daniel who was on his way to The Emirates when he was stabbed

Three people have been arrested over the killing of a 20-year-old man who was stabbed to death in a London Underground station.

Tashan Daniel was attacked in Hillingdon station on 24 September.

British Transport Police (BTP) said a 21-year-old man from Uxbridge and a 19-year-old man from Wembley had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

An 18-year-old woman from West Drayton has also been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three remain in police custody for questioning, BTP said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The 20-year was stabbed in Hillingdon Underground station

Mr Daniel was killed as he made his first solo trip to the Emirates stadium to watch Arsenal play Nottingham Forest.

His father Chandy told the BBC he arrived at the station to find paramedics fighting to save his son.

Paying tribute to him, he said: "He set his standards high, he was hardworking and did everything we asked him to."

Arsenal FC and Prime Minister Boris Johnson are among others to have paid tribute to the full-time athlete.