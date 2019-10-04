London

Kirill Belorusov jailed for murdering film producer ex

  • 4 October 2019
Laureline Garcia-Bertaux Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Laureline Garcia-Bertaux was found buried in a shallow grave in her garden

A "cruel and heartless fraud" has been jailed for life for the murder of his ex-girlfriend who was found strangled and buried in a flower bed.

Film producer Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, 34, was discovered naked and wrapped in bin bags in a shallow grave at her London home in March.

Kirill Belorusov, 32, fled the UK but was arrested in Estonia and brought back to the UK to face trial.

He will serve a minimum of 24 years, a judge at the Old Bailey said.

Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Kirill Belorusov was extradited from Estonia to face trial

