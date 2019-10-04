Kirill Belorusov jailed for murdering film producer ex
- 4 October 2019
A "cruel and heartless fraud" has been jailed for life for the murder of his ex-girlfriend who was found strangled and buried in a flower bed.
Film producer Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, 34, was discovered naked and wrapped in bin bags in a shallow grave at her London home in March.
Kirill Belorusov, 32, fled the UK but was arrested in Estonia and brought back to the UK to face trial.
He will serve a minimum of 24 years, a judge at the Old Bailey said.