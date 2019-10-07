Image copyright BTP Image caption Tashan Daniel had celebrated his 20th birthday two days before he was stabbed to death

Two men have appeared in court accused of murdering an aspiring Olympian who was stabbed to death at a Tube station.

Tashan Daniel, 20, was on his way to watch Arsenal when he was attacked on a platform at Hillingdon Tube station last month.

Alex Lanning, 21, of Uxbridge and Jonathan Camille, 19, of Kensington, both appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The pair were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Mr Daniel, a full-time athlete, was attacked as he made his first solo trip to the Emirates stadium to watch Arsenal play Nottingham Forest on 24 September.

Mr Lanning has also been charged with one count of threatening a person with a knife.

British Transport Police (BTP) also arrested an 18-year-old woman from West Drayton on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The teenager has been released while inquiries continue, BTP added.