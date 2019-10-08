Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ravi Katharkamar was stabbed in his heart and died at the scene

A shopkeeper was murdered at his newsagents in north-west London by a "one-man crimewave".

Alex Gunn, 31, stabbed 54-year-old Ravi Katharkamar to death inside his shop in Pinner at 06:00 GMT on 24 March.

The Old Bailey heard after Gunn attacked the father-of-two, he stole £100 and went on to burgle two homes. He drove off in a car he had stolen.

Gunn was found guilty of murder, burglary, theft and robbery. He will be sentenced on Friday.

Vignarani Aiyathirai, Mr Katharkamar's widow, said the thought her "kind, humorous and loving" husband was killed over £100, "haunted" her.

"I hate the fact he was alone, that I was not there to hold or comfort him, tend to his wounds or tell him I loved him and that all would be OK," she added in a statement read out in court.

"I constantly wonder if the man who did this will ever realise or care that he has left such a huge trail of devastation within my family."

Alex Gunn had driven to the shop in a car he had previously stolen

The attack, which was captured on the shop's CCTV, showed Gunn holding a knife to Mr Katharkamar's throat and grappling with him before stabbing him in the chest.

Mr Katharkamar was found by a jogger who called the emergency services but they pronounced him dead at the scene.

Gunn, of Pinner Grove, Pinner, will also be sentenced for driving while disqualified, which he had previously admitted.

Describing Gunn as a "one-man crimewave", prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones QC told jurors he was also responsible for a string of burglaries and thefts to fund his drug habit.

Gunn disguised himself before he carried out the attack

Det Ch Insp Simon Stancombe said the two men could not be more different.

"Ravi was a warm and loving father and husband. A man who worked long hours to support his young family and run his shop in the heart of the local community in Pinner," he said.

"Alex Gunn, on the other hand, is a career criminal who has spent much of his adult life preying on other people.

"Alex Gunn is an odious, vile and dangerous individual who I am pleased to say will now be in prison for a very long time."