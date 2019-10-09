Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Joe Gynane was found guilty of stabbing a man to death before using the blood-stained blade to attack a teenage boy in Soho.

A "dangerous" drug addict has been found guilty of murdering his friend in a pub doorway in London.

Joe Gynane fatally injured Mohamed Elmi, 37, with a large kitchen knife in the doorway of the Coach and Horses pub in Soho, at about 06.00 GMT on 3 March.

Hours later he used the "blood-stained blade" to seriously injure a 16-year-old boy near Tottenham Court Road.

The 34-year-old, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of Mr Elmi's murder at the Old Bailey, on Wednesday.

Gynane was also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to the unnamed teenager.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mohamed Elmi was stabbed in the doorway of the Coach and Horses pub on Romily Street in Soho

Gynane and Mr Elmi had spent parts of the early morning together walking around Soho, smoking and taking drugs with a group of people, the court heard.

The defendant admitted he had taken heroin, crack cocaine and spice.

Prosecutor Gareth Patterson QC told jurors: "In his first knife attack he fatally stabbed a man called Mohamed Elmi in Soho.

"In a short but deadly assault in the doorway of a pub he stabbed him repeatedly using a large kitchen knife."

The court heard Gynane was a "dangerous" man with previous convictions for robbery and several assaults.

Gynane, of Wimbledon, south-west London, denied murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He claimed diminished responsibility on the basis he was suffering from "misuse syndrome" - the effects of the misuse of drugs - and a personality disorder.

Judge Richard Foster remanded the defendant into custody to be sentenced on Thursday afternoon.