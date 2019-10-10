Image copyright LFB Image caption Firefighters battled the flames for nearly seven hours before the fire was brought under control

Fire crews battled a large warehouse blaze in west London which raged throughout the night.

Eighty firefighters and 12 fire engines were sent to the three-storey building on Wadsworth Road, Perivale, at 23:35 BST on Wednesday.

Half of the first and second floors of the warehouse were alight at its peak.

London Fire Brigade said it received 32 calls about the blaze which was under control by 06:30. There are no reports of any injuries.

Eighty firefighters and 12 fire engines were sent to the scene

Firefighters will remain at the warehouse to continue damping down the building during the morning.

Some local roads remain closed and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.