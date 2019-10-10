Image copyright @Slimpriz Image caption The victim died on Stratford Broadway on Thursday afternoon

A teenager has been stabbed to death in an attack outside Stratford Shopping Centre in London.

Police found the male victim suffering from fatal stab wounds on Stratford Broadway shortly after 15:20 BST.

A second man was found with stab injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. He remains at an east-London hospital.

A section 60 order has been implemented, giving officers increased stop and search powers across Newham.

A witness said the attack happened outside a McDonalds restaurant.

"At that moment there were not many people around him so I could see him all covered in blood. He was in pain and tried getting up," the witness said.

"There were people around gathering. It was scary as you did not know if any of them could have had a knife too."

Police have closed off a large part of Broadway and the shopping centre entrance nearest Stratford Station has also been closed.