Camberwell stabbing: Man, 18, knifed to death

  • 11 October 2019
Image caption The 18-year-old victim's next of kin have been informed

An 18-year-old man has been stabbed to death in the second fatal knifing in London in five hours.

Police were called to a stabbing on the Brandon Estate in Camberwell, south London, at about 20:20 BST on Thursday.

Officers found a man suffering from stab injuries, who was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later. No arrests have been made.

In a separate stabbing, a 15-year-old boy was killed near Stratford Shopping Centre shortly after 15:20 BST.

Police believe he was either attacked on a bus, or shortly after getting off, and a second 15-year-old boy was also found with stab injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The 18-year-old victim's next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem is due to be held.

Scotland Yard has appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.

