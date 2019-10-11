Image copyright Met Police Image caption Sergey Koudryavtsev will serve a minimum of 26 years

A man who stabbed his parents to death after a row about the care of his dog has been jailed for life.

Sergey Koudryavtsev, 48, killed his parents at their home in in Adair Tower, Kensington, in May.

The former Lord of the Rings visual effects technician previously admitted murdering Vladimir Koudriavtsev and Tatiana Koudriavtseva.

At the Old Bailey on Friday, he was jailed for life with a minimum term of 26 years.

Former university lecturer Mrs Koudriavtseva and her husband had been dead for three days when they were found by police on 20 May, following a confession from the defendant.

Koudryavtsev had argued with his parents over the care of his Neapolitan mastiff Enzo, who he was said to be "obsessed" with.

The day before the killings, Mrs Koudriavtseva, 68, told a friend her son had become abusive during the two years he had lived with them following the breakdown of his marriage.

Koudryavtsev was described as "exceptionally clever" but lacking in social skills.

Image copyright PA Image caption Koudryavtsev's parents were found dead at their home in Adair Tower, Kensington

The court heard Koudryavtsev, of no fixed address, was born in Russia and carved out a successful career in movies after completing a maths degree.

His credits included Blade, Resident Evil, Avatar, District 9 and Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes.

He admitted to "fantasising" about killing his parents for up to four months, as they did not appreciate that dogs were "equal to humans".

The court heard Koudryavtsev grabbed his mother by the head and stabbed her in the neck repeatedly with a hunting knife.

He then walked into the bedroom and stabbed his father twice.

Koudryavtsev admitted that fatally stabbing his parents "felt natural".

Afterwards he said he panicked about Enzo's future and set about finding him a good home, which he refused to reveal to police.

Judge Hilliard said Koudryavtsev's parents' lives "must have been very difficult indeed" in their final weeks.

The judge said: "A friend said the two of them were very much in love and very proud of you and your achievements."