Image copyright Chesney family Image caption Jodie Chesney was fatally stabbed earlier this year

A drug dealer charged with killing Jodie Chesney said he only learned of the murder the day after it happened.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, one of four accused of the fatal stabbing of Jodie, 17, in Amy's Park, Harold Hill, east London, on 1 March.

Mr Petrovic said he went to the park as he was giving his co-accused Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, a lift as a favour.

He told an Old Bailey jury he remained in his car while at the scene. Jodie was stabbed in the back.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Manuel Petrovic (left) and Svenson Ong-a-Kwie (far right) deny murdering Jodie Chesney

Mr Petrovic denies murder, along with Mr Ong-a-Kwie and two boys, aged 16 and 17, from east London.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jodie was with a group of friends, drinking, smoking and listening to music when she was stabbed

He told the court he had gone to a cafe at about noon with two of his co-defendants, while carrying a bag containing drugs worth about £2,000.

He came to the park after Mr Ong-a-Kwie asked him for a lift to pick some class A drugs, which he referred to as "yay".

After arriving at the park, Mr Ong-a-Kwie and the 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, got out of the car.

Mr Petrovic said he stayed in his car "turned off the lights" and smoked "the joint I had in my hand" with loud music playing.

Mr Ong-a-Kwie and the 17-year-old defendant did not give "any hint that something violent" had happened when they returned to the car, he said.

A few hours later Mr Ong-a-Kwie called him to say he had "had a madness" and needed a change of clothes, the court heard.

Mr Petrovic claimed his car was stolen later the same night as he went to drop off some drugs in a housing estate.

His car was found abandoned on Elvet Avenue by police.

It was not until the next day he became aware of the killing, Mr Petrovic said.

The trial continues.