Woman gives birth in Tube carriage

A woman has given birth while travelling on the Tube.

The Metropolitan Line service was halted at Baker Street station at about 13:00 BST on Friday when the woman went into labour in a carriage.

TfL said it had suspended services on the platform while ambulance crews helped mother and baby who were both taken to hospital.

Passengers took to social media to welcome the "surprise" delivery.

London Ambulance Service said an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer, two medics in response cars and an ambulance crew were sent to the Baker Street.

"We treated a woman at the scene and took her to hospital," a spokesman added.