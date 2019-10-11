Image copyright Met Police Image caption Schoolboy Baptista Adjei lived with his family in North Woolwich

A 15-year-old schoolboy who was stabbed to death near a London shopping centre has been named by police.

Baptista Adjei, from North Woolwich, was found critically injured on Stratford Broadway, east London, shortly after 15:20 BST on Thursday.

Police believe he and a 15-year-old friend were either attacked on a bus, or shortly after getting off.

The second injured boy was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The boy died on Stratford Broadway on Thursday afternoon

Det Ch Insp Chris Soole said the two boys were stabbed during a fight "on or shortly after alighting from a bus which stopped very close to Stratford Shopping Centre, near tramway Avenue".

The shopping centre is adjacent to Stratford Westfield.

"The victim of this stabbing was a schoolboy with his whole life ahead of him. He had everything to live for.

"This was a senseless attack and we share the concern and alarm this murder will no doubt cause in the local community," he said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police said the victim was attacked on or shortly after getting off a bus close to the shopping centre

Baptista's friends and members of the public provided first aid but he died at the scene at about 15:50, police said.

The teenager's next of kin have been informed, and the second boy who was stabbed remains in an east London hospital.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The shopping centre entrance nearest Stratford Station has been closed

A Section 60 order was implemented, giving officers increased stop and search powers across Newham.

Police have closed off a large part of Broadway, and the shopping centre entrance nearest Stratford Station has also been closed.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was "utterly devastated" to hear about the two killings.

In a separate stabbing about five hours later, an 18-year-old man was knifed to death in south London.

Police found the man suffering from stab injuries on the Brandon Estate in Camberwell, at about 20:20.

He died an hour later. No arrests have been made.

Skip Twitter post by @SadiqKhan Devastated to hear that two young Londoners have lost their lives to violent crime. My condolences to the loved ones of the victims at this extremely tough time.



If you have information about these crimes, I urge you to contact the police on 101 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously. pic.twitter.com/UUB2obxfxZ — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) October 11, 2019 Report

There have been more than 110 homicides in the capital this year, with about 70 of those being fatal stabbings.